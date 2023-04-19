A video of a pretty student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School showing her enchanting dance moves has gone viral

In the TikTok video, the girl who was in her uniform danced joyfully to the high-tempo tune

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the moves of the young student

A beautiful young student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) has melted hearts after a video of her dancing surfaced on the internet.

In the viral TikTok video, the young student who wore her school uniform was spotted in front of a house as she treated her followers to nice dance moves.

A young student shows off dance moves in a TikTok video Photo credit: @mabelicious1/TikTok

At the start of the video, the young student acted shy as she reluctantly did some miming actions as the mid-tempo tune was being played.

The middle part of the video, however, portrayed a different character as she danced with a bright smile on her face and moved her flexible body in sync with the trendy song.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the dance video of the KOSS student

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained traction with some netizens expressing reservations over her dance moves.

Qwesi Pablo said:

I said go to school

SELFIE replied:

Lemme teach you

Adutwumwaa joked:

u can't dance

