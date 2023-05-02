A Nigerian lady shared a video of how emotional her father got on his 60th birthday when he reunited with his brother

Seeing his sibling after 33 years got the man teary as the brother walked slowly towards him, and they hugged

Many people who watched the clip said they cried seeing how the two men expressed their love for each other

A Nigerian man who had not seen his brother for 33 years finally had a reunion with the man on his 60th birthday.

To give him a memorable birthday, his children organised for his brother to meet him at the event hall on the day he was being celebrated.

The two brothers hugged for a long time.

Two brothers hug during emotional reunion

Immediately the celebrant saw his brother from afar in a video shared by @debyoscar, he smacked the space beside him on the chair and covered his eyes with his palm. Styled in isi-agwu, the brother walked majestically to him.

The birthday celebrant was emotional as the space between them closed up, and they hugged. He was close to tears.

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1900 comments with more than 83,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

NHQ said:

"Your dad is handsome."

NornubariChimaobi said:

"This made me teary… I don’t think I can stay that long without seeing my siblings. I’ve not seen them in over a year and It’s really depressing."

Micah DIY & Home Decor said:

"My brother gets on my nerves, but let me call him."

user3269639775281 asked:

"Why 33 years, if you don't mind?"

The man's daughter replied:

"They kept missing each other. They both moved in different countries abroad and would always miss each others return back to Nigeria."

pretty silver official said:

"I couldn't watch more than once cause it makes me cry."

babyyellaa0089 said:

"Did I just cry? This is beautiful to watch fr."

omar said:

"Based on traditional attire one seems igbo while other seems yoruba but i guess it's just choice of outfit."

Nneamaka said:

"Brothers love themselves so much but they hardly show it, i love this feeling."

