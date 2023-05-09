Former minister of education Professor Dominic Fobih has refuted allegations regarding a young woman he recently wed

He gained attention after marrying a beautiful 31-year-old lady, reportedly his 9th wife after their visuals emerged online

In an interview with Starr FM, the professor denied having nine wives, as claimed in the reports

Professor Dominic Fobih, a former minister of education, who made headlines after tying the knot with a 31-year-old woman, has debunked that the young lady is his 9th wife.

The 80-year-old former Assin South MP was seen on camera dancing with his new bride, who was wearing a white and gold beaded-lace corset gown, to Dada KD's romantic song Fatia Fata Nkrumah.

How the claims about Fobih's wife started

People started discussing the marriage after visuals of the couple's wedding emerged on the internet, with many claiming Professor Fobih had nine wives.

80-year-old former MP refutes 9th wife claims after marrying 31-year-old pretty lady. Photo credit: II-Abraham II-Kweku II-Lincoln.

Source: Facebook

Fobih refutes 9th wife claim

Responding to the claims, the professor stated that he only has one wife and that most of the claims are due to ignorance and misinformation.

"I only recently got married; I don't have nine wives. I recently got married because I had never had a wife before. Who has nine wives in Ghana? Anyone making comments about the nine wives has been misleading. Commenters are making judgments based on what they have read, which is ignorant," Prof Fobih said in a radio interview with Accra-based Starr FM on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, per Graphic Online.

He added that he married for himself and not for anyone else.

"I have a strong sense of self and am always confident in what I choose to do and what is best for me. They can infer all kinds of things about me since I know my motivation. I married for myself, not for anyone else," Prof Fobih said.

The prominet eprominentducator identified himself as a strong-willed individual who understands what is best for him. He served as a New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker from January 2001 to January 2017.

Watch the video below:

80-year-old former Education Minister marries young wife

Source: YEN.com.gh