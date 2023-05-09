A TikTok video of Ghanaian actor Tweneboah Kodua popularly known as Abusuapanin Judas, has surfaced and is causing a stir

The veteran Ghanaian actor was spotted posing in a car with a fine lady in the United States

Netizens who felt they could be a cute couple reacted to the video, congratulating and stating their excitement for them

Veteran Ghanaian actor Tweneboah Kodua, better known by his stage name Abusuapanin Judas, flaunted a beautiful lady in a trending TikTok video as he seemed pleased to be in her company in America.

Abusuapanin Judas and his wife Photo credit: @abusuapanin_judas

Source: TikTok

Abusuapanin Judas delighted his fans by sharing a nice and beautiful moment with a beautiful lady in a popular TikTok video. The actor was driving the beautiful lady while a love song played in the background. The two seemed to enjoy their time together.

The video included some single photos of the couple, which had been added to a collage of photos of moments they had spent together. Their fans kept drooling over the couple as some said they were their goals because of the love they share.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Judas, who had earlier stated that he lost his bosom friend and actor Santo, through jaundice, and the lady were utterly happy as they rocked to the romantic background music. There was no denying their chemistry as the video's warmth and loveliness were palpable to spectators.

Watch Judas' video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abusuapanin Judas' video

Some Ghanaians were excited to see the couple together and stated different opinions about the couple and their regular romantic videos.

Vida Misaa said:

Sis, u have made a good choice. God bless your union.

user1823326576817 commented:

It's better to wait for long to make things right than to rush into it and make it wrong

MENZGOLD JNR ❤️ commented:

Is that the real Judas who acts movie with Santo??????

S.K Original commented:

Awww sister, please don't leave him, okay please God bless you more

