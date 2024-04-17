A Ghanaian woman who overcame 15 years of despair on her path to motherhood has shared her touching story

In an interview, she recalls braving the odds amidst the difficult period thanks to her supportive husband and in-laws

The clip of the woman, who is now a proud mother of a girl, has sparked excitement among netizens on social media

A Ghanaian woman has recalled her 15-year struggle with childlessness and extreme despair owing to the several years of marriage without a baby of her own.

During an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, the woman credited her husband's understanding and support during the challenging phase. She said her in-laws were also supportive amidst the tribulation.

Despite the support from her doting husband and in-laws, the woman recalls having emotional meltdowns for nearly a decade until God restored her faith after 10 years.

''I cried for eight years. I regained my faith in God after 10 years, but I must admit that it was not easy,'' she recalled.

She told Zionfelix that she and her husband welcomed their first baby after 15 years of marriage without their own child.

Ghanaian woman motivates netizens

The woman’s account of her struggle with childlessness evoked the emotions of netizens. Many were encouraged by her inspiring account. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Dave Obeng said:

In His time, He makes all things beautiful.

Owusu Serwaa replied:

Sure.

Joe Wise commented:

God’s time is the best.

Joseph Nanor commented:

Let's learn to give everything to God because he knows what is best for us. It is really not about us but about Jesus Christ.

Prince Kissiedu wrote:

Pray, put your request before him, and he will make it happen in his own time; good men still exist as husbands. God bless you both and your families.

Sabina Suttah said:

Waoooow I love your sound....God will do it at the right time only God understands the reason why it's not coming....what if you give birth and die .....so just relax for God he is saving u from something else in his own free time you will have it...I love you.

Esi Aidoo said:

There wasn’t a problem, Zion. It was all about ‘timing’. God knows best!

Vanessa Oubougasam commented:

The blessings of having good company around you. We thank GOD for you.

