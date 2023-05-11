A lady who looked very beautiful was surprised because of the changes that occurred in her body after getting pregnant

She shared a TikTok video, saying she thought she would remain as beautiful as possible during pregnancy

But it turned out that her skin changed from tender to rough, and her nose became excessively big

A beautiful woman has taken to TikTok to show how her body changed after she got pregnant.

In a video posted on the platform by @tegratbk, the woman said she thought she would remain beautiful before and during pregnancy.

The lady said her body transformed and her nose became big. Photo credit: TikTok/@tegratbk.

It, however, turned out that her body transformed into an unrecognisable shape that even scared some of her followers.

Video of a pregnant slay queen goes viral on TikTok

In the video she posted, she showed herself when she was yet to get pregnant and how she glowed.

But her body drastically changed when she got pregnant, and her skin became dark and rough.

Also, her nose became big, and the shape changed. Her followers were left wondering why.

Some women who are currently pregnant took to the comment section to say how they are going through the same thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@courageous said:

"Madam make una still try dey use the same filter una use when una get the belle na!"

@mhizolaitaneniola commented:

"I cover my nose with the blood of Jesus."

@letisha commented:

"Pregnancy is no joke. I'm so tired and I can't wait to deliver."

@felice said:

"This one is worstest o. I'm waiting my turn, just 3 weeks gone."

@Racheal E Akwesehor said:

"I still look the same even in pregnancy I only added up a little, nothing changed. Am I better than everyone else?"

@Łëø Ăžeež commented:

"I fear pregnancy with my life."

