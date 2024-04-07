A lady and Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, shared a rare and genuine connection in a video

In the TikTok clip, the pair gushed over each other during their heartening interactive moment

Fans of the West Ham United star were moved by the candid interaction between the lady and the football, as many expressed admiration for him

A pretty lady and West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, emanated heartwarming vibes during a rare moment of genuine connection.

The sweet encounter between the lady and the Black Stars footballer has spread joy across social media.

Mohammed Kudus and pretty lady exude sweet vibes. Photo credit: miris_couture/kudus_mohammed (Instagram).

Source: TikTok

In the footage, which has been viewed many times online, the lady known on TikTok as @miris_couture gushed over Kudus.

The video of the pair exuded warmth and sincerity as the footballer reciprocated the lady’s enthusiasm.

The clip of the duo caught the attention of netizens, who were moved positively by the sweet connection between the lady and the footballer.

Watch the video below:

Kudus and lady move netizens

The adorable vibes the lady and Mohammed Kudus expressed resonated with fans on social media. One fan noted the video is not real, but another netizen countered the claim.

Ruffjay commented:

Ei prayer chairman be careful na u don own English language.

Laudfish said:

It is not real. Many girls dey use am.

Sandy folley replied:

Jelousy, it is reall paa.

NANCY wrote:

You all skipped the caption .

Gbate Daniel posted:

Bro, Kudus, you are too much bro please can you help me to be like you couse am also a footballer.

QWADWO MOORE said:

The player we are looking up to this World Cup...heat.

@madzoaa gushed:

Kudus to the world.

Asamoahthompson commented:

I like you too much.

LYSA MUZIK OFFICIALLY wrote:

I like u too.

De’ChristianguyBrooks indicated:

Best prayer.

R A N K I N G _ L A W D posted:

Marsha Allah kudus more to come .. We’re proud of you.

Janet M581 said:

Much love ❤.

LORDINA BENSON gushed:

U are too much, dear I really really love you so much, sweetheart.

faridagyan69 commented:

Kudus, you are too much.

Princess ohemaa said:

Eii kudus, I’m your biggest fan.

West Ham celebrates Kudus

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that English football club West Ham United took to TikTok to celebrate Mohammed Kudus’ goal against Arsenal with a video.

The Ghanaian midfielder’s fantastic contribution in West Ham’s 3-1 victory against Arsenal in the EFL Carabao Cup semi-final left fans and the club’s social media team in high spirits.

In the TikTok video, the West Ham admin created a slideshow of Mohammed Kudus celebrating his goal. They added a catchy Ghanaian song as the background music to make the moment even more special. The song featured in the video was You De Feel The Vibe by Kwamz.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh