A Nigerian man who lives in Ghana is surprised Ghanaians, whose country is much better than many in West Africa, are running abroad to seek greener pastures

The Nigerian man, Mr Onomski's surprise comes after he saw many Ghanaians queue at the Canadian Embassy in Accra looking for a visa

He has consequently advised Ghanaians to value their country as it is doing better than many of its peers in Africa

A Nigerian who resides in Ghana has urged Ghanaians to appreciate their country and pipe down on their quest to seek greener pastures abroad.

This comes after the man, identified as Mr Onomski, saw a sea of Ghanaians lined up at the Canadian Embassy in Accra, waiting for their turn to apply for a visa to move out of the country.

Mr Onomski (Left) and a crowd at the Canadian Embassy. Photo credit: MrOnomski/TikTok & Citi 97.3 FM/Facebook

Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Mr Onomski wondered why Ghanaians are running away from a country doing relatively better than most of its peers in West Africa.

"Una dey run comot una country, when Nigerians dey run dey come. Make una behave oo because very soon una go dey hear, Ikechukwu Kwame, Afolabi Mensah na una go dey hear because the speed wey una dey take comot this country e no good ooo," he cautioned.

The number of Ghanaians seeking opportunities to relocate abroad for greener pastures has doubled over the last few years due to the harsh economic conditions prevailing in the country.

Despite the situation in Ghana, Mr Onomski believes many from neighbouring West African countries are facing far worse conditions, urging Ghanaians to value what they have.

"Value what you have, Ghanaians, value what you have, value what you have," he further advised.

Ghanaians online react

Some Ghanaians who chanced on Mr Onomski's video posted on his TikTok page, @mronomski, shared their thoughts.

Don Zigi commented:

"Why don't you value what u have in Nigeria. chale no come vex us oo."

Champagne also commented:

"we are making space for you ooo."

ricbaffoe said:

"Ghana is the gateway of Africa and I think someone forget to lock the gate."

MrOnomski replied:

"Yes a land filled with milk and honey."

Fat Joe also said:

"Oga you here in Ghana with your own money so you feel comfortable hmm if you know what we are facing Hmm."

Ghanaian US Army Recruit Advises Youth To Stay Home

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian US Army officer advised the youth in Ghana to desist from selling their properties to move abroad.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, the young army officer stated that it is much easier to make it in Ghana than abroad with the right mindset and capital.

Netizens who came across the interview commended their fellow countryman for his advice.

Source: YEN.com.gh