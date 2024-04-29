Ghana's education quality has placed 125 out of 183 on the Global Youth Development Index (GYDI) 2023

The Commonwealth Secretariat has ranked Ghana’s education quality 125 out of 183 countries.

This was contained in the Secretariat’s Global Youth Development Index (GYDI) 2023 released on Friday, April 26.

Ghana’s quality of education was the second highest ranked in the West African subregion behind Cape Verde which ranked 106.

According to the report, Ghana was one of the few nations that has moved up most places on the rank relative to other Commonwealth countries since its inception in 2020.

The GYDI covers six domains of youth development: Education, Employment and Opportunity, Equality and Inclusion, Health and Wellbeing, Peace and Security, and Political and Civic Participation.

Taking all domains into consideration, the country ranked 105 on the global scale and 21 among Commonwealth nations.

According to the report, ranks are relative to the performance of other countries.

In an interview with JoyNews Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, said the ranking is not meant to be a competition between countries.

Instead, it is to serve as a way for countries to collaborate to solve problems that affect their domains.

The Secretariat on their website noted that the index is to enhance the status of young people, empowering them to build on their competences and capabilities for life.

It would also enable them to contribute to and benefit from a politically stable, economically viable and legally supportive environment, ensuring their full participation as active citizens in their countries.

The Secretariat hoped that the report will support policy-makers, governments and the public to reflect on progress made over more than a decade, and to develop new strategies for strengthening the enabling environment for youth empowerment.

“The results in each of the domain areas provide insights into where to invest in co-creating with young people innovative and sustainable solutions for a common future,” it stated.

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that the free SHS policy has cost the state over GH¢5billion between 2017 to 2021, although the budgetary allocation for the period has been GH¢7 billion.

The education minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum made the disclosure on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, when he addressed Parliament.

The revelation gives credence to concerns by some critics of the policy that Nana Akufo-Addo's flagship education programme is a major burden on Ghana's depleted coffers.

