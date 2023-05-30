Danni Adams is a 30-year-old plus-size fashionista and body image coach living in the United States of America

She organised a wedding ceremony worth $4000 and married herself in the presence of her friends and family

The bride who walked herself to the altar and promised to love and treat herself like she expects others to

A body image coach, Danni Adams from the US, has organised a lavish wedding ceremony where she spent $4,000 to marry herself.

At the wedding, Dani had nine bridesmaids. She walked to the altar alone to say her vows to herself.

In an Instagram post, Dani said this is the most beautiful commitment she has made to herself. She said now that she's married to herself, she is even more committed to loving herself and healing from all previous traumas.

Danni Adam spent $4000 to marry herself Photo Credit: @amapoundcake

Source: Instagram

“Everyone always asks will I have to divorce myself to marry a man, but the real question is, why do I need to lose me in order to be married? If I have to divorce myself for any reason, it’s not for me! Would you ever marry yourself?”

Danni invited friends and family to watch her take her vows and spent $4,000. She said spending such an amount will let others know she could fund her wedding. She added that it had given her some respect in her circles since everyone knows she could afford such an amount.

Others who have married themselves before Danni

She is not the first person to marry herself. In 2020, singer Mya married herself. Lady Gaga once proposed to herself in a campaign entreating people to ignore gender roles and old traditions.

Self-marriage is also referred to as sologamy or self-partnering. This is when a symbolic ceremony is held, and a person commits to a loving relationship with themselves and pledges to give themselves what they expect others to do for them, CNN explained.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of Danni Adams

Samlee asked:

But why. Love the positive vibes, though.

@cortney17marie88 said:

The Bible says in the last days people would be lovers of self. I didn't think it would go this far.

@everyday_with_anna wrote:

Black Women please don't start this. If you want to be married get yourself together, pray and be intentional . . . This reads crazy please stop.

@kenyan_miss stated:

No words. If this was my friend, I’d be recommending therapy and certainly not showing up for this foolishness.

@_mar_mar88 mentioned:

this is wierd ! i'm surprised so many people showed up to support this .

Source: YEN.com.gh