The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, to a debate ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to Dr Bawumia, the debate would offer Ghanaians the opportunity to assess the solutions each candidate proposes to the country’s economic challenges.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, to announce the commencement of the vice president’s 2024 election campaign.

He noted that the big issue of 2024 would come down to the two personalities, and thus, it was fair that they be given the opportunity to defend their proposals for fixing Ghana’s pertinent problems.

Dennis Aboagye stated that the Bawumia campaign urges the Ghanaian electorates to focus on the credibility and wight of the policies of each candidate and make a choice.

He added that in the following months, Dr Bawumia will address all major issues facing Ghana and how he intends to solve them while consolidating the gains made by the Akufo-Addo administration if given the nod in the upcoming elections.

Dr Bawumia commences 2024 campaign

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, commenced his first round of campaigning on April 29, 2024.

He is expected to begin in the Eastern Region and then proceed to all 16 regions of the country within a month.

According to the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, the campaign will be issue-based and will respond to the pertinent needs of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia is set to meet many stakeholders, including traditional leaders, the clergy, youth, traders, transport operators, students and businesses.

He is also expected to embark on a media tour, hold town hall meetings, and other stakeholder engagements with Ghanaians.

According to Dennis Aboagye, the measures established by Dr Bawumia and his campaign team will produce a very inclusive, constructive and impactful campaign tour.

Source: YEN.com.gh