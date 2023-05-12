A Nigerian painter was shocked after his thoughtful girlfriend pulled a lovely surprise on him at work

The kindhearted lady had it all planned as she stormed his workplace with a cameraman to deliver him food

Mixed reactions have greeted the heartwarming video as people hailed the lovebirds for reiterating the beauty of being in love

A Nigerian lady identified as Ella got her boyfriend emotional as she visited his workplace with food.

In a trending video online, the lady kickstarted the surprise by informing her potential viewers that her painter boyfriend was not expecting it.

The painter was surprised. Photo Credit: @glambyg_ella

Source: UGC

She then stormed the building he was painting and registered her presence, quite to his surprise.

The young man suspended his painting work, came down and received his girlfriend with a lovely hug.

She handed him the nylon of food and then they hugged again. She visited his workplace with a cameraman to record the lovely surprise.

Reactions on social media

julifreshgeorge said:

"Wahala de ooo.thos one you de lagh say things don better for you abi hahaha."

Oladele Abidemi Oluwatosin said:

"Not me crying...

"Oh God when."

user3588303540779 said:

"When will I get my own to surprise me like this na."

BASHIR said:

"See love wey I dey find... chaii God when."

user6102386929592 said:

"Every small thing una don post online nawaoo ‍♂️you the serve ur babe food online."

AKORONFAYO said:

"Abeg tell us wetin happened last night b4 u give him the food."

CASKING said:

"I want this kind woman in my life."

Thatgirlnick said:

"Not me trying to shift the caption blocking her face‍♀️aproko sha wan kee me."

Lady takes food to her mad boyfriend

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a lady had taken food to her mentally challenged boyfriend.

The clip shared on TikTok showed the lady appearing on the scene with food for her mentally challenged boyfriend.

Not minding his filthy clothes, she sat close to him and identified with him without shame. Another clip showed her trying to play with him as she showed the madman love.

Explaining the clips, she wrote that they swore to each other not to be separated except in death, which is why she can't leave him.

Source: Legit.ng