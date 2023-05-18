A Nigerian lady who just gave birth to a set of twins has shared a video that captured them on the bed

The lady attended to the kids as she expressed how God had been good to her by giving her twins

Women who thronged her comment section congratulated her, while some "tapped" into the same blessings of having twins

A Nigerian mother rejoiced as she finally gave birth to her twin babies. She placed the newborns on the bed in their cute clothes.

Seconds into the TikTok clip, she (@1abiagoddess) was seen on the bed as she attended to the twins in turns. The new mother appreciated God for having twins.

People congratulated the new mother online. Photo source: @1abiagoddess

Source: UGC

Beautiful mother and twins

People took to her comment section to congratulate her on the safe delivery. A look at her TikTok page brought up videos that document her pregnancy journey.

In one of the clips, she danced with her very protruding belly. Many people also wished to have a set of twins.

Watch her babies' video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Ella said:

"Congratulations I claim this blessing in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Lady gives birth to beautiful quadruplets

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young lady made motherhood proud as she delivered four healthy babies at a go. The strong lady had beautiful quadruplets and showed them off in an emotional Tik Tok video.

The video showed her journey and how far she has come, from pregnancy to giving birth and nurturing four healthy kids at once.

Source: Legit.ng