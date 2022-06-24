A Proud mother has been blessed by nature with four bouncing babies at a go. She showed off her beautiful quadruplets in a Tik Tok video

The video was an emotional one as it told the story of her nine months' journey, from when she was pregnant to when she delivered the fantastic four

People who chanced upon the video were amazed and pleased by what they saw and gave props to the lady for bringing joy so much joy into the world

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady has made motherhood proud as she delivered four healthy babies at a go. The strong lady had beautiful quadruplets and showed them off in an emotional Tik Tok video.

The video showed her journey and how far she has come, from the pregnancy stage to giving birth and nurturing four healthy kids at once.

Photo: Mother and her Quadruplets: Source: quad mum

Source: UGC

The adorable video exhibited how amazing nature is and the joy that comes with childbirth. The thankful and proud mother played goodness of God by bethel music in the background of the video.

Folks on social media have reacted after the video went viral. So many people had a lot of wonderful words for the new mother and wished her the very best.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

YEN.com.gh Compiled Some Reactions Of Netizens To Mother Of Quads

hightension said:

congratulations i tap from this wonderful blessing in Jesus mighty name amen

inpraiseakomea wrote:

Wowww....God should strengthen you for their upbringing too

kaicynelly commented saying:

wow, you are blessed beyond blessed. just wait and see what I mean by you are blessed.

user107106510295 reacted and said:

God is really good and he always give as he and his grace and love never die stay blessed

brendabitu was impressed and blessed the lady:

What a blessing! You must be proud of your God I tell you.Blessed be His name Forever.

KiDi celebrates Zane's birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that KiDi has posed with his son, Zane Dwamena, as the youngster marked his birthday.

The Ghanaian entertainer, 28, and his son were photographed in modern outfits, with Zane sporting trendy clothes mat4 bundles of joy at once: Amazing lady gives birth to adorable quadruplets; many wowedching the colour of his footwear.

KiDi donned an expensive casual outfit with his top matching the colour of the garment on his feet.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh