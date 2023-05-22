A secondary school teacher in Nigeria has shared a photo of the surprising letter she received from one of her students

A Nigerian teacher has shared the love letter she received from one of her male students in school.

In the letter, the young boy professed his undying love for her and begged her to reciprocate his love.

Teacher receives a love letter from a student. Photo credit: @LWA/Getty images, mediagist/Instagram

He pleaded that she overlooked his age and focus more on making him useful since his love for her already made him 'useless'.

In his words:

"This might sound strange to you but I mean every word. From the first time I saw you in school, it was as if my brain cell stopped working.

"Each time I see you it will be as if smoke is coming out from my eyes. Your beauty is killing me seriously. Although I am still in secondary school, I have plans of becoming a rich man.

"I know you will say I am a small boy but let me tell you when you are in love age does not matter. I am becoming very useless all because I keep thinking of you.

"Each time I close my eyes I see your picture. Please consider my request and make me useful for once."

See the letter reposted by @mediagist below:

Social media reactions

@dennis__ said:

"Nawa o. Wetin dey do children of these days?"

@chairwoman66 commented:

"Just send the letter to his parents to see the boy they are raising."

@adamma added:

"Someone that should be focusing on how to correct his grammatical errors."

