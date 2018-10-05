130+ romantic thinking of you messages for him: words to brighten his day 2022

Your thoughts are free to go anywhere, but it is surprising how often they head in a particular direction towards one person. This article seeks to inspire you to make that special person know how much you care and love them. Below we have compiled romantic thinking of you messages for him.

Randomly sending your partner romantic thinking of you messages for him is one of the effortless ways of sprucing things up. You do not have to keep using the same words repeatedly to express your love. This list has compiled exciting and unique words to send him.

Thinking of you messages for him

This article explores the different ways to share love messages without sounding cliché. If words of affirmation is your man's love language, you should consider exploring this list. These words will make him feel special and loved.

How do you tell your boyfriend that you are thinking of him?

Is your boyfriend or husband miles apart, and you would like to remind them you care and think of him? Sending them thinking of you messages or verbally telling them you have them in your thoughts would do that. It affirms your love for them and keeps the spark of your love glowing.

Here are sweet thinking of you text messages for him you could share:

Thoughts of you will never stop being in my heart. I wish you all the best on this earth and hope you will be here soon. We are meant to be, and it hurts that we cannot always be together. I miss you. I cannot deny that a special person like you has taken a part of my heart away. I cannot wait to see you. I miss you to the end; believe me, because I cannot do without thinking about you. I love you so much, my sweetheart. My days will always be full of your thoughts in my heart until we meet again. It is impossible not to think about someone like you. The memories we shared will not fade away. The days we were together will always be fresh in my heart. The day I set my eyes on you, everything became so cool with me. I wish you knew how your thoughts keep coming to my heart. I wish you a delightful day with endless love. You may not know how much I miss you, but time will tell. Your thoughts are now permanent in my heart—they hardly leave my heart because you are so close to it. Thinking about you is my joy. I wish you all the best where you are. Every moment we have spent together has been incredible. I promise you that the best is yet to come. I love you. Thinking about you makes me happy. My thoughts can spread almost anywhere, but I still wonder why they all point to you. I miss you. Every day is not meant to run smoothly, but every day will be perfect as long as I have you on my mind. I pray for more tranquillity to enjoy this wonderful feeling we share. I pray for good health to keep you on my mind always. You are the source of my courage. You are the motivator I have always looked for. Without you around, I wonder how I will handle adversities. I can’t take my mind off you. Whenever I think of you, I get this feeling that I have never felt before. I know it is a feeling of love because it feels good. When I think of you in my heart, the world changes, and my heart bubbles with gladness. When I think of you, nothing else seems to matter to me. A day without you is empty. It is like a day without the sun. I will always have you in my heart; that is where you belong. I think of you before I sleep, and when I miss you more, I pretend the pillow is you, then I hold it tight till I doze off. I smile when I think of you but feel bad when I miss you, but whichever I do, you are always on my mind every day. I love you.

Cute thinking of you messages

If you miss your boyfriend or husband, here are some of the creative thinking of you messages for him:

My feelings for you are healthy. What I will show you is love. I will give you my heart, so you will see how much I think of you. Thinking of you and wishing for a cute thing that could have happened between us is all I do when I am alone. You are all my world needs because I think of you more than I breathe. I will not deny that you have become an essential component of my heart. In my thoughts, you are always with me. In my world, you keep my hopes alive with your love. You mean a lot to me, baby. I do not want to think of you, not because I do not love you but because I miss you when I think of you. Time only give space to think and not heal because I think of you more often since you left my world. You are my addiction because I think of you more often than I feel about myself. You will always be in my heart every day. When I am doing something tasking, I pause to picture you in my mind before continuing to keep me focused on necessary things. I do not know how, but I think of you every day. When I think of you, I realize how precious a gift you are to me. When I count my blessing, I count you twice. Peace, love and growth are the things that pop up in my heart whenever I think of you. As the king of my world, I will love you forever. The more I think about you, the more I love you. The more I love you, the more I want to be with you. You make me think about you every day. The thought of you is all that fills my heart, and I cannot get it off because I enjoy thinking about you. It will be fantastic to think of me right now because I am thinking of you. How beautiful it will be if you want me as much as I need you right now. I recently included thinking of you as one favourite thing I enjoy doing. I want you to know that I am thinking about you and how sweet and unique you have been to me since we met. Thinking of you is the easiest way to put a smile on my face. Funny enough, I think of you when I miss you. When I think of you, I remember you, and when I remember you, I care about you, and when I care about you, I love you. You are always in my prayer. Every time I think of you, I thank the heavens for answering my prayer and bringing you into my life. Thinking of you and all of your wonderfulness gives me joy and a sense of appreciation for having someone special in my life.

Funny thinking of you messages for him

Nothing beats a random love message, especially when you are going through a difficult day. It makes you feel special and reminds you that someone is thinking of you.

If you wish to remind your boyfriend or husband that you are thinking of them, here are some funny love messages for my love to send him.

You are my favourite collection of pixels. The sparkle in your eyes tells it all. Let us commit the perfect crime, I will steal your heart, and you steal mine. There must be something wrong with my eyes; I cannot take them off you. You are like a Bunsen burner. You melt the metals of my heart. I want to acquire you the way Facebook acquired Instagram. I love you! I think of you more than I am allowed to; is it a crime? I have been developing wrinkles from smiling too much. Stop being so lovely! You drive me crazy. My heart to you is given, and do give yours to me; we will lock them up together and throw away the key. I want you to have a candle-lit dinner and say those magical three words to you, pay the bill! My mother tells me that I cried a lot when I was a little kid. I realized today it was because I was missing you. Love is like peeing your pants; everyone can see it, but only you can feel it. Thanks for being the pee in my pants. If you were to make one wish today, what would it be? Mine would be that our love lasts until I see orange in an apple tree. I love you! If you are cute, you can call me baby; if you are nice, you can call me sweetie, but if you are hot, you can hit me up tonight! They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but I am speechless when I look at yours! It is nice to have someone there for you to share the chocolates. What if I had not met you? You can fall from the sky and fall from a tree, but the best way to fall is in love with me! I do not know much about chess, but I think you are my knight. Many crushes and flirts are better than one true love because – monopoly is always damaging, and – competition improves efficiency! A pure economic theory of love. Me without you is like a nerd without braces, a shoe without laces, aSentenceWithoutSpaces. Never kiss a police officer, she will say, hands up; never kiss a doctor, she will say, next, please. Always kiss a teacher, she will say, repeat it five times. I miss you! Even though you do not work in a chocolate factory, you still bring me chocolates. I like that about you. I hope you’ll always be my chocolate supplier.

What to say to let someone know you care?

You do not have to use cliché messages to express that you care. Love messages for him could be something like:

I will take care of that. Let me know when you get there. I am lucky to know you. Get some rest. This reminded me of you. Have fun, but be safe. How was your day? Tell me about it. If you are happy, I am happy. I enjoy spending time with you. You can choose what we watch. Let me know when you get home. I would prefer that you have it. I can see you put a lot of effort into this. I enjoy spending time with you. Do you want to talk? I called to say hi and check up on you. If it is good enough for you, it is good enough for me. This song reminds me of you. I will always be here for you. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

What do you write in a card to someone going through a hard time?

If someone you love is going through a difficult season and you wish to remind them you care, you could do so through words:

I have been thinking about you a lot lately. I understand you are going through so much pain. I am here to help you find a way forward through this season. My thoughts and prayers are with you. I wish I had a pill to take away the pain you are going through. I cannot fathom how overwhelmed and exhausted you are. No matter the time of day, if you need help, do not hesitate from calling me. I know you are looking at some overwhelming odds. I have thought of you lately and cannot wait to see you overcome this situation. I have you in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this challenging period. You might feel as though your trouble is not ending. But at the end of this season, you will realize how strong and wise you are. As you face the bumps in life, remember you have a haven in me. I am one call away if you need any form of help. They say time heals all wounds. But as it does so, remember to take care of yourself. Get some fresh air, eat and rest. I am here for you if you need any help. When the waters become rough, remember there are better times ahead. The stormy skies will turn blue, and the sea will clear up. I will be there through it all. Line up your challenges and let this adversity turn you into a strong warrior. Keep on fighting; you are not defeated. When your strength runs out, let me fight for you. Time will help you heal. Until then, keep fighting and hold onto the hope for a brighter future. Hope knows your heart, remembers the happy times, memorizes every inch of your soul and loves your fighting spirit and strength. I believe in you and hope believes in you. I understand that things are not working as planned. Nonetheless, you are doing everything right. I pray that your commitment finally pays off. Meanwhile, keep pushing. I hope you remember how many people are vouching for you during this difficult time. We are watching and willing to help. Do not shy away from reaching out for help. I am so sorry this had to happen to you. Healing might take longer than expected, but broken hearts can learn to trust again. I will be there to support you along the way. I promise to always be by your side to light you up and bring a smile to your face. May this difficult season bring you hope for a brighter future. I am rooting for you. I trust that you will come out of this season victorious. Meanwhile, keep fighting and do not relent on the mission. There is light at the end of the tunnel.

What can I say instead of thinking of you?

Quotes have a different way of affirming the message you wish to put across. Instead of outrightly telling your man you are thinking about them, you could do so through a quote. Here are some love quotes about thinking of you to send him:

To love is to recognize yourself in another. — Eckhart Tolle Love is a friendship set to music. — Joseph Campbell We are most alive when we're in love. — John Updike Life is the flower for which love is the honey. — Victor Hugo Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies. — Aristotle I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you. — Roy Croft I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal. — E.M. Forster Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant as the years multiply. — Zane Grey Your words are my food; your breath is my wine. You are everything to me. — Sarah Bernhardt Your flaws are perfect for the heart that is meant to love you. — Trent Shelton Where there is great love, there are always miracles. — Willa Cather Love is not something you find. Love is something that finds you. — Loretta Young To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with. — Mark Twain I love being married. It is so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. — Rita Rudner Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own. — H. Jackson Brown Jr. I have tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it is still I love you. — Zelda Fitzgerald There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness. — Friedrich Nietzsche No matter where I went, I always knew my way back to you. You are my compass star. — Diana Peterfreund Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage. — Lao Tzu Absence is to love as wind is to fire. It extinguishes the small and kindles the great. — Roger de Bussy-Rabutin

How do you show care through text?

Men, too, deserve to be showered with love. A simple way of doing so is through a sweet love message for him. Here are some of the thinking of you text messages you could send him:

In a world of chaos, you are my calm. Thank you for the warmth in your arms and your heart that makes me feel at home. I wish I could store all the memories we have created in a jar because I would love to re-live them again and again. Thank you for being the most precious gift in my life. Thank you for being the warm ray of light in my world. Waking up next to you or thinking about you is enough to illuminate my day. I am forever indebted to you. You have my heart, and not a single instance made me feel unworthy. Thank you for showering me with eternal love and unbounded happiness. By now, you must have realized that you are stuck with me forever. I love you! Loving you is a thing I would do effortlessly. I would not be able to stop even if I wanted to. Every day is a new opportunity to love you more and better. Thinking about you brings the desire to spend more time with you. I thought I knew true happiness until my heart and yours got intertwined. I would not have it any other way. To date, being your girl feels like a dream. I do not want to wake up. Meeting you was the best thing that ever happened to me. I have grown and become a better person. Thank you for bringing out the best version of myself. Every day, I am puzzled by how much I get attracted to you. Everything you do makes me grow fonder. Thank you for being this good to me. I might never say this enough, but I am forever indebted to you for loving me unconditionally. Thinking of you makes me feel loved, cared for and calm. Thank you for being my safe harbour. I wish you could understand the strength of my feelings for you; that way, you would understand the depth of my love.

These romantic thinking of you messages for him are perfect. They go a long way in reminding your partner you love and care for him. They also affirm your love for them.

