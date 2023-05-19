A video of a mother crying on the day of her daughter's graduation has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens

In a video, the young lady praised her mom supporting and showing her all the love she needed

Netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the lady for making her mother proud

A mother's reaction after seeing her daughter in a graduation gown has left many netizens in awe.

The video that has since gone viral showed the moment the young graduand was seen giving her mum a tight embrace just as they posed for photos.

Apparently the mum who was enveloped in emotions and overly excited that her daughter was also a graduate couldn't hold back her tears during the moment.

The lady in a caption expressed gratitude to the mother for being her pillar and for playing a crucial role in helping her to get to where she is today.

"I literally have no words to describe this moment, but all I have to say is that God is good!. I thank Him for showing us mercy, love and grace to this point. I thank Him for allowing me the chance to make my mother proud!! I love you mama and thank you" she wrote.

Peeps react to the video of the young lady and her mother

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for making the mother proud with others wishing her success in her future endeavours.

embrace.beauty replied:

So beautiful! May God continue to bless you and mommy!! Congratulations beautiful

sindiswa qabazi added:

I m in tears doing my matric now an i wanna make my granny feel proud like this one day an take her out of this proverty one dayy❤good job

Miss Rebel reacted:

Big up to all the women who single handedly raise their children and see them right through to the end . May God continue to give you strength.

UMAT valedictorian win cash prize

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that, Alberta Agyapomaah Tawiah, a Ghanaian lady, received GH¢12,000 for emerging as the 2023 Overall Best Female Graduating Student at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT).

She graduated with a Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA) of 87.41% in BSc Mining Engineering to claim the title for her year group.

Mum and daughter graduate together

Also, a mother-and-daughter duo from Bloemfontein's video is trending on TikTok for their beautiful story.

The social media user @Dibela posted a video of her big day with her mother right by her side.

The day was decked out with a photo shoot at the UFS campus grounds. The pair rocked their traditional Xhosa outfits for the occasion, and South Africans loved how they celebrated the day.

