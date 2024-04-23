A middle-aged Ghanaian man based abroad has caused a stir after advising young men to stay away from women from age 30 and above

In a video, the man referred to as Celebrity Chef said such women tend to have bad behaviour and engage in numerous affairs

These comments have angered women on social media who have taken to his page to respond in like manner

A Ghanaian man based abroad has incurred the wrath of women on social after he advised men to avoid women from the age of thirty years and above.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man identified as "Celebrity Chef" said the majority of single women between 30 and above have bad manners.

He opined that such women have no respect for men because they are neck-dee in promiscuity.

"Ninety per cent of those woem who are 30, 35, 40, 45 and they are not married up to now, they don't have a good character. I'm saying this because they are engaged in promiscuous behaviour. This is why they are without husbands," he said.

Women on social media chide him

These unfortunate comments have not gone down well with women on social media who have flooded his TikTok page (@celebritycheftv) to rebuke him.

bbnmoments commented:

"God gave us all sense but how to use it is always a problem. Cuz a grown man like you why will you be thinking like this?perfect man are you married? By now he has kids with different baby mamas."

Mr Blue

"Because of social media coins see how you dey fo yourself."

Mr.stoic also commented:

"Not everyone is meant to marry. Marriage is not an achievement."

user26994928743528 said:

"Master,you are Wrong, maybe it your Mother and Sister who were Ashawo and never Married,Gone re days a woman can get married without being Educated."

Source: YEN.com.gh