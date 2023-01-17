Alpha Hour convener and founder of Grace Mountain Ministries has gotten his YouTube channel back

Pastor Agyemang Elvis shared the news with joy days after his channel got hacked

Followers of Pastor Agyemang who are affectionately called Alpharians have been rejoicing over the news update

Senior Pastor and Founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has confirmed that his YouTube channel has been restored.

This comes days after news spread on social media about the channel getting hacked by unknown individuals.

Photos of Pastor Elvis Agyemang and his restored YouTube channel Photo credit: @REAgyemang

Source: Twitter

On his Twitter handle, Pastor Elvis promised his followers that in the face of anything that might happen, the movement he has started will continue to its expected end in the words:

By God's grace our YouTube channel has been restored. No matter what happens Jesus will be preached, and many believers will be led to pray every midnight...We are committed to this divine purpose to the end...

Alpharians rejoice their YouTube channel is back

In the comment section of Pastor Elvis Agyemang's announcement were tweets of his followers rejoicing to hear the news and some asking other questions.

Below were some of the comments YEN.com.gh gathered.

@GaviTellem replying to @REAgyemang commented:

Glory be to God. Is there any way the old videos would be uploaded again?

@kofimensahselby also replied to @REAgyemang saying:

Amen. Good News and we will Proclaim the Goodness of God.

@ErikBerries added:

Please what of Facebook .. Yesterday we couldn't roar in prayers pastor

See the post below:

What is Alpha Hour

Alpha Hour is a daily one-hour prayer session that is held by the ministry of Pastor Agyemang Elvis and has been characterized by people giving testimonies for receiving answers to their prayers.

Source: YEN.com.gh