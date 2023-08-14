Ghanaian physician Kookies MD, also known as Dr. Wilberforce, shared a distressing medical account on Twitter

He recounted how a pregnant client declined an elective C-section due to her heart condition, only to return weeks later in labor, but tragically, the baby was stillborn

The husband's belief in a divine agreement for a natural birth clashed with medical advice, leading to a devastating outcome as the woman suffered a fatal cardiac arrest

Ghanaian physician Kookies MD, also known as Dr. Wilberforce, took to Twitter to recount a poignant medical scenario.

He shared how a client was presented with an elective Cesarean section (C/S) due to her heart condition, with the risk that her frail heart wouldn't endure the stress of labor.

But her response was, "I need to tell hubby about all this first," which sadly led to a series of events that caused her departure.

Weeks after the pregnant woman spoke of getting her husband's approval, she returned to labor, but tragically, the baby's heart had ceased beating.

The baby was confirmed dead, Intrauterine Fetal Demise (IUFD), for several days. The husband's belief in a divine agreement for a natural birth clashed with the medical necessity, ultimately leading to a devastating outcome.

The woman's heart couldn't bear the strain, resulting in a fatal cardiac arrest. The sad story has generated numerous reactions on social media.

Many social media users have been saddened by the story and have taken to the comment section to share their reactions.

@lady_buugg said:

I saw something similar to this while I was in labour with my son, this woman had been in labour longer and I did 15 hours before i had a cs, the husband flat out refused talmabout he had a covenant with God for normal delivery blah blah blah.

@Gugulove20 commented:

When my labour didn't progress with my first pregnancy, he tried to get our pastor to convince me to convince the Drs to continue with the natural birth, that they r praying for me to go into labor. I told them both, u r not Drs theu know better than u, I'm having the section.

@BROWNCHILLIE stated:

Abeg, what’s your advice to women who find themselves in this kind of situation? Cos honestly, I can file for a divorce if my life is threatened and my partner is being stupid oo. I won’t die because of one marriage or nonsense submission oo tor

