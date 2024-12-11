Akufo-Addo Names Government Representatives For Transition Team After Mahama 2024 Election Victory
President Akufo-Addo has announced the government’s representatives on the 2024 Transition Team after President-elect John Mahama did the same.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
The team will work to ensure a smooth transfer of executive power to the incoming Mahama administration.
The Transition Team will be inaugurated later on December 11, 2024.
The government team includes:
1. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – Chief of Staff (Co-Chairperson)
2. Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney-General
3. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs
4. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam – Minister responsible for Finance
5. Henry Quartey – Minister responsible for the Interior
6. Dominic Nitiwul – Minister responsible for Defence
7. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs
8. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Minister responsible for Local Government
9. Albert Kan Dapaah – Minister responsible for National Security
10. Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh – Head of Civil Service
11. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur – Head of Local Government Service
12. Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari – Secretary to the Cabinet
13. Mr. Edward Asomani – National Security Coordinator
President Akufo-Addo has also appointed Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, to the Advisory Council.
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will chair the Transition Team.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.