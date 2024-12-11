President Akufo-Addo has announced the government’s representatives on the 2024 Transition Team after President-elect John Mahama did the same.

The team will work to ensure a smooth transfer of executive power to the incoming Mahama administration.

The Transition Team will be inaugurated later on December 11, 2024.

The government team includes:

1. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare – Chief of Staff (Co-Chairperson)

2. Godfred Yeboah Dame – Attorney-General

3. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu – Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs

4. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam – Minister responsible for Finance

5. Henry Quartey – Minister responsible for the Interior

6. Dominic Nitiwul – Minister responsible for Defence

7. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs

8. Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Minister responsible for Local Government

9. Albert Kan Dapaah – Minister responsible for National Security

10. Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh – Head of Civil Service

11. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur – Head of Local Government Service

12. Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari – Secretary to the Cabinet

13. Mr. Edward Asomani – National Security Coordinator

President Akufo-Addo has also appointed Aaron Mike Oquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, to the Advisory Council.

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin will chair the Transition Team.

