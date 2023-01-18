The preacher Pastor Elvis Agyemang has received some negative reviews after an image capturing money alleged to be from his church's control room surfaced

The cash is said to be donations and offerings from worshipers of his online prayer meeting, Alpha Hour

In an old video, the Ghanaian cleric cautioned his critics not to label him as lazy or a thief over monies given on the altar

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has cautioned his critics to refrain from labelling him as lazy or a thief in an old video making the rounds on social media.

The senior pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministries has come under some negative criticisms after a viral image showed a heap of Ghanaian cedi notes reported to be from the church's control room.

It emerged that the cash was donations and offerings from worshipers of his online prayer meeting, Alpha Hour. The image, however, generated unpleasant reviews for the online prayer service, with some saying the givers were gullible for enriching the young preacher.

Ghanaian pastor Elvis Agyemang. Photo credit: rev_elvis_agyemang/@boblittle125.

Source: Instagram

Old video of Pastor Agyemang saying he does not spend his church money emerges

In an old video spotted by YEN.com.gh, Pastor Agyemang said he does not spend money given on the altar. He explained that he uses all monies given during their service for charity, saying he pays school fees of the deprived and caters for many people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The preacher cautioned critics of the church not to mention his name when they label pastors thieves and lazy, saying it won't help those who do that.

''... any money paid on the altar does not come into my pocket; it's paid into [the church's account]. I can boldly declare that ...,'' he said.

Watch the video below:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang The Alpha Hour Pastor Gets YouTube Channel Back After It Was Hacked

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Pastor Elvis Agyemang has confirmed that his YouTube channel has been restored.

This comes days after news spread on social media about the channel getting hacked by unknown individuals.

On his Twitter handle, Pastor Elvis promised his followers that in the face of anything that might happen, the movement he has started will continue to its expected end in the words: By God's grace our YouTube channel has been restored. No matter what happens Jesus will be preached, and many believers will be led to pray every midnight...We are committed to this divine purpose to the end.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh