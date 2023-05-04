Ghanaian pastor, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has gifted Nana Tea GH¢10,000 to support the social media influencer

Nana Tea disclosed online that he received the cash from the senior pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministries in January of this year

Scores of online users who reacted were quick to shower praise on the preacher for the kindhearted deed

Ghanaian preacher, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has gifted Nana Tea GH¢10,000 to support the social media influencer's benevolent works toward society.

According to Nana Tea, real name James Annor Tetteh, he received the cash amount from the senior pastor and founder of Grace Mountain Ministries in January of this year.

Nana Tea shares details of kind gesture

He said the preacher, however, asked him not to make the kind deed public. But in a Facebook post seen by YEN.com.gh, Nana Tea disclosed that the money was given to support his projects.

"Chief Alpharian sent me GH¢10,000 in January for any of my projects. He asked me not to post it, but I can't keep it longer; the good news must be preached. I have added the money to my borehole project, and it's 90% ready.

''I went to some deprived locations unannounced, even as far as Tamale. God bless you, Pastor Agyemang Elvis,'' Nana Tea posted on social media.

Netizens were quick to shower compliments on the preacher for the kind deed.

See Nana Tea's Instagram post below:

Reactions to Nana Tea's post

Singer iOna Reine commented:

God bless you, papa.

Haunting Gh said:

Please try and remember Upper West Region, too, next time.

Young Paddy said

God bless you both.

Josephine Efua Tecku commented:

This is why I never stop sowing in his ministry, even if it's GHc1.00.

Girlfriend Morrison Evans Cena posted:

Aaaww Nyame nhy3 both of you ananmu.

Freda Sarfoah Obeng said:

God richly bless you, man of God. You are destined to be more great.

Michael Gottes Segen reacted:

I am around that place or if you come. Let me know, I'll go carry your things for you, wai.

Jossy Nukpor posted:

God bless him and help some of us who also need money for school fees. It's not easy ooo.

Esinam Dun Gists commented:

God bless you, Papa. If you have not joined the midnight prayers, kindly do so. God is working through this man of God ooo. I prayed for my brother, and God broke protocol for his sake in this alpha hour of live oooo. I believe my answers, too, are on the way.

Yaa Faabea Mispha said:

God richly bless you, Pastor Agyemang Elvis, and Mama more of everything.

How Nana Tea moved from hawking to influencer helping needy kids

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that when Nana Tea relocated to Ghana's capital Accra for a better life, he had no idea he would become a famous online personality whose name would be synonymous with charity.

Due to his childhood challenges, he had a lifelong desire to assist people experiencing poverty, but he least expected fame.

The 35-year-old, who grew up in a rural area, now utilises his social media influence to address issues affecting the deprived, earning him a solid reputation among many people, including celebrities.

