A bride has caused a stir with the push-up corset outfit and embellished accessories she donned for her wedding

Her wardrobe selection, which included gold ornaments and a purse matching her attire in part, has emerged in a never-before-seen video on Instagram

Netizens who went under the footage to post their opinions after watching the clip had much to say about her look

A bride's push-up corset dress and embellished accessories she donned on her wedding day have caused a massive stir on social media.

The bride's choice of ensemble, which included gold ornaments, featured large gold necklaces, earrings, and matching gold bracelets. She added a purse that coordinated with her attire in part for the occasion.

Bride's unusual push-up corset dress and gold accessories cause a stir. Photo credit: mari_gyataa.

Source: Instagram

Never-before-seen clip surfaces

The Instagram account Mari_gyataa, with a little over 79,000 followers, posted the video footage of the bride online.

"Is a push-up corset," the inscription on the video read, while the caption that accompanied the clip stated, ''eeeiiii boi more than afadjato.''

The never-before-seen clip had raked up nearly 3,000 views and tons of comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video of bride

People who went under the footage to comment found her wardrobe choice and accompanying accessories unusual.

Hairbyfacil commented:

Mu be wuoo. Yooo.

Pantiesnumberone posted:

Eish, watching her breath is painful.

Ewuraa_posh said:

Too much going on. The outfit is already loud and beautiful. D necklaces or chains too much n, is she breathing de3 because boi3.

Eugenia_kuukua commented:

This is high density.

Gnfashionandaccessories commented:

What a wow .

Joyceampofowaa said:

Nice teeth.

Nana_adjoa_kesewaa_papabi reacted:

The dress is already colourful. The ornaments were unnecessary, to be honest. It's making her look too much, but she's beautiful.

Myzz_kwansi posted:

But people try ooo...common underwear on my tummy makes me uncomfortable...like someone is pressing my neck. Honestly, I'm not sure I can ever wear a corset. I will pass out.

Valensbolemon said:

Somebody go quench one of these days oo!

Real_enah commented:

Emu 3yaaa.

Ladybaidenscuisine reacted:

The necklace was very, very unnecessary.

Empress_gracey posted:

She can't breathe, sha.

Afakyemawusi said:

Corset is corseting. Breathing can wait.

Serwaaakwei commented:

Somebody will pass out one day at her ceremony if care is not taken.

Ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

Agude3 Hemaa.

Darkwa65 mentioned:

Wow. She is beautiful.

Aj_hammond asked:

Eiii why.

Nanabiney1 commented:

Why must you suffer and look uncomfortable on your big day? Abeg it's better to celebrate well with my big tummy on your big day than to let some corset ruin my day.

Fnfluxury_gh said:

I am tired of her.

Kuusberry commented:

Eiii boi, the corset is corseting.

Dagaatigirl_official said:

Mama gold.

Feliciamensah672 commented:

As3m ooooo this style is only for some oooo hello easy, easy.

Bride dances in heels

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a viral video spotlighting an overexcited bride's dramatic entrance to her wedding reception with her White husband sparked a social media stir.

The pair happily danced to Heavy Load, a popular song by top-tier Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony, across the pathway to the front at their wedding.

The bride donned a colourful sleeveless dress with a bare neck for the occasion and boosted her confidence with high heels.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh