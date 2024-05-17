Baba Sadiq clashed with Stonebwoy's fans after the media entrepreneur backed King Promise over Stonebwoy to become Artiste of The Year

Sadiq's remarks, which didn't sit well with Stonebwoy, reportedly forced him to cross personal boundaries

Moving past the feud between the two artistes and their fanbases, Sadiq has explained his reason for rejecting Stonebwoy

Ghanaian media entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu has accused Stonebwoy of disrespecting his wife.

This comes after Sadiq, the founder of 3Music Networks, emphatically backed King Promise to win this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards ultimate Artiste of the Year category.

His pronouncement has sparked a fierce banter with Sadiq on the receiving end of numerous harsh swipes online.

Sadiq Abu blasts Stonebwoy

In a thread of tweets shared after Baba Sadiq's vote of support for King Promise, he claimed that Stonebwoy called his wife, who happens to be the musician's childhood friend.

Some fans say the feud with Stonebwoy is a payback for the artiste's decision to reject a performance offer at Baba Sadiq's event.

However, Sadiq has established that his remarks about King Promise and Stonebwoy are devoid of personal sentiments and are based purely on data.

Sadiq rejects Stonebwoy

After gathering further insights, Baba Sadiq has shared more data points behind his explosive vote of support for King Promise.

On Twitter, he established that "In terms of facts, figures and data. King Promise is the GOAT of 2023. Reason no one, absolutely no one, is able to debate this fact except the usual fanatical noise and insults."

I recognised Stonebwoy’s work in 2023. Beyond King Promise’s total 215million streams from Spotify alone, King Promise was averaging 2.8m monthly listeners every month on Spotify when Stonebwoy was averaging 543.3K listeners. This is just Spotify data alone, he added."

According to Sadiq, Stonebwoy doesn’t even come second or third after King Promise in terms of listenership statistics.

Killbeatz backs King Promise for Artiste of the Year

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kilbeatz, the founder of King Promise's record label, Legacy Life Entertainment, had weighed in on the race for Artiste of the Year.

"There is nobody else. He has to win it. If someone else wins that award, I don't know what they're trying to say," the renowned audio engineer emphasized.

Source: YEN.com.gh