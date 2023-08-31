The gorgeous girlfriend of child actor Rahim Banda has wowed social media with her thoughtful gesture

The pretty young lady shared photos of how she celebrated her beau's educational milestone with their fans online

Janiece Emefa looked beautiful in a simple white gown that matched perfectly with Rahim Banda's shirt

Janiece Emefa, the stunning girlfriend of the Free Senior High School Ambassador, Rahim Banda, has proved their love is still as solid as ever.

The Ghanaian actor recently graduated from the University of Ghana, where he completed a four-year degree course.

Before admission into the University, Rahim Banda was voted as the school prefect of Ghana National College in Cape Coast with overwhelming support from his colleagues.

A photo collage of Rahim Banda and his girlfriend Image credit: @janiece.emefa

To celebrate his latest achievement, Rahim Banda's girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, threw a quaint picnic just for them.

She also presented her boyfriend with a gold and black balloon arrangement with the words 'Babe' written on it.

The piece also featured some light snacks and lots of smiles from the couple.

Janiece Emefa shared the photos on her Instagram with the caption, "I was able to surprise him with an early graduation gift with the help of @marshmallowgifts."

See the photos below:

Peeps react to how Rahim Banda's girlfriend celebrated his graduation from the University

The comment section admired the young couple, whose love story has been shared with Ghanaians since its inception.

laurie.x.o.x.o commented:

Dream team!

bessahgh commented:

Love is beautiful.

_gigi.aa commented:

Cuteeeeeee

geeniia_ commented:

Love is beautiful .

_.osabuteyy commented:

This is pretty

faiwhiteofabuja commented:

Lovely two ❤️❤️

mandyschmidtt commented:

Mummy and daddy

_susannaeli commented:

Cuties

