Rahim Banda's Girlfriend Surprises Him With Picnic Date As His Graduation Present, Peeps Gush Over Photos
- The gorgeous girlfriend of child actor Rahim Banda has wowed social media with her thoughtful gesture
- The pretty young lady shared photos of how she celebrated her beau's educational milestone with their fans online
- Janiece Emefa looked beautiful in a simple white gown that matched perfectly with Rahim Banda's shirt
Janiece Emefa, the stunning girlfriend of the Free Senior High School Ambassador, Rahim Banda, has proved their love is still as solid as ever.
The Ghanaian actor recently graduated from the University of Ghana, where he completed a four-year degree course.
Before admission into the University, Rahim Banda was voted as the school prefect of Ghana National College in Cape Coast with overwhelming support from his colleagues.
To celebrate his latest achievement, Rahim Banda's girlfriend, Janiece Emefa, threw a quaint picnic just for them.
She also presented her boyfriend with a gold and black balloon arrangement with the words 'Babe' written on it.
The piece also featured some light snacks and lots of smiles from the couple.
Janiece Emefa shared the photos on her Instagram with the caption, "I was able to surprise him with an early graduation gift with the help of @marshmallowgifts."
See the photos below:
Peeps react to how Rahim Banda's girlfriend celebrated his graduation from the University
The comment section admired the young couple, whose love story has been shared with Ghanaians since its inception.
laurie.x.o.x.o commented:
Dream team!
bessahgh commented:
Love is beautiful.
_gigi.aa commented:
Cuteeeeeee
geeniia_ commented:
Love is beautiful .
_.osabuteyy commented:
This is pretty
faiwhiteofabuja commented:
Lovely two ❤️❤️
mandyschmidtt commented:
Mummy and daddy
_susannaeli commented:
Cuties
Rahim Banda's girlfriend turns heads with stunning all-black ensemble
In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how young actor Rahim Banda's girlfriend wowed social media after posting new photos of herself in a cute outfit.
The ravishing beauty paired her two-piece bandage top and mini skirt with a leather bomber jacket that took the outfit from zero to a hundred.
The stark colour complimented her fair skin and jet-black, bodied wavy shoulder-length hair.
