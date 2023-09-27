When Glorietta Adwoa Amponsah was about 12 years old, she joined her parents in the US

She is now old enough and is dating a man in Ghana whom she hopes to marry soon, but she would not help him relocate

Glorietta said her partner must find his way to the US on his own and gave reasons for that

Glorietta Adwoa Amponsah, a Ghanaian woman living in the US, has said that her boyfriend, who lives in Ghana, would have to find his way to the US even after marriage. Glorietta said she is currently in a long-distance relationship with the man.

Glorietta speaking to DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the mother of one said there are several challenges to a long-distance relationship, but what helps them is that they speak every day and have known each other for a long time.

"Long-distance relationships are very challenging. You do not see your partner every day, but fortunately, we talk daily. We have also known each other for a long while, which helps."

Glorietta was sure that her boyfriend would join her soon in the US. However, she will not help him with his documentation.

"My partner will come on his own. He will find his way to come up here. We are not going through the marriage route for documentation. He would file and come by himself. I would not help in that regard."

Glorietta left Ghana for the US when she was about 12 years old in the 90s. She encouraged everyone who can travel abroad since it is far better than staying in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh