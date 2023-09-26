Ghanaian lady Adwoa Amponsah, living in the United States, has shared her plans for her Ghanaian boyfriend to join her abroad

However, she emphatically clarified that she won't provide financial support for his journey

This candid revelation in an interview with DJ Nyaami on SV TV Africa has sparked discussions about the responsibilities of partners in such situations

However, in an interview with DJ Nyaami of SV TV Africa, she clarified that she will not provide financial support for his journey, stating, "He has to find his way here."

The candid revelation by Adwoa Amponsah in the YouTube video has stirred significant discussions among netizens, prompting varied reactions and opinions.

A Ghanaian lady in the US speaks about her boyfriend Photo credit: SV TV Africa

Source: Youtube

Her decision not to offer financial assistance for her boyfriend's relocation has sparked conversations about the dynamics of long-distance relationships and the responsibilities of partners when one decides to move abroad.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video of Adwoa Amponsah on SV TV

Amidst the discussions, some have praised her determination to maintain her financial independence, while others have questioned the implications of such a decision on their relationship.

@baffouracheampong6374 stated:

DJ Nyame, the truth of the matter is historically there are more women in this world than men. Unfortunately some women will never have their own man. If you're lucky enough to get a good man please handle your business. In the same token if you a good woman cherish and work with them.

@tomofosu4081 mentioned:

Good mentality but the only downside for me is watching the boyfriend in Ghana working out to come to US on his own, he may end up somewhere when he comes, you know what am saying ?

@beebeesfuntasticadventures611 said:

This guest is a very wise woman. Many partners help others to come here in the U.S. and they disappoint. She is doing the right thing and I hope she does not change her mind.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh