Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form in front of goal, this time around against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce

The 30-year-old's first-half brace handed Athletic Club a vital win against the Yellow Submarines at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

He would hope to continue his goal-scoring streak when the Basque club face Deportivo Alaves on December 15 in La Liga

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian forward Inaki Williams showcased his blistering form for Athletic Club, delivering a first-half masterclass against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League.

The attacker, fresh off a weekend milestone of reaching 80 La Liga goals, added two more strikes to his growing tally, setting the tone for a commanding performance.

Inaki Williams' first-half brace handed Athletic Club a comfortable lead against Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in the Europa League. Photos by Ahmad Mora - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Inaki fires two goals vs Mourinho's Fenerbahce

Williams wasted no time making his presence felt, breaking the deadlock just five minutes into the encounter.

Capitalising on a defensive misstep from the hosts, he latched onto a precise pass from Gorka Guruzeta and coolly slotted the ball past the goalkeeper.

The early strike underscored his clinical edge and awareness in front of goal, which had been missing with the senior men's national team.

The Black Stars forward wasn’t content with just one moment of brilliance.

On the cusp of halftime, he doubled Athletic's advantage in spectacular fashion.

Collecting a pass from Oihan Sancet, Williams darted into the penalty area, outfoxing his marker with a deft shimmy before unleashing a thunderous shot from an acute angle, leaving the opposition stunned.

His brace was more than enough to seal yet another win in the Europa League, solidifying their spot at the summit of the league phase, per Football Espana.

Inaki Williams' red hot form for Athletic Club

With this brace, Williams has now netted four goals in five Europa League outings this season, previously finding the back of the net against Ludogorets and AZ Alkmaar, per Transfermarkt.

His dynamic play and ability to exploit defensive weaknesses have been pivotal for Athletic’s European campaign.

His link-up with teammates like Guruzeta and Sancet has added a new dimension to the Basque side’s offensive strategy, making him a nightmare for opposing backlines.

Inaki marks 10th anniversary at Athletic Club in style

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams marked the tenth anniversary of his Athletic Club journey with a celebratory goal.

The Black Stars forward played a pivotal role in securing the Basque club’s fourth consecutive La Liga victory over the weekend.

Williams, who graduated from Athletic's youth setup a decade ago, has since become an integral part of the team.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh