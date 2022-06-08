A video which has gone viral on Twitter has left many folks laughing. In the video, a tall young man and a short lady are seen in a lovey-dovey mood

The lady who looked significantly shorter than the young man was very excited as she was all over her tall, handsome partner

The video caught the attention of netizens, who didn't disappoint as usual and dropped some hilarious reactions

A young man has attracted a lot of attention as he is seen in a video having romantic relations with a lady a lot shorter than himself.

The woman seemed to enjoy the company of the young man as she had a broad smile on her face and couldn't stop laughing.

The lady is suspected to be dating the young man as their antics gave the vibe of a romantic relationship.

The video went viral on Twitter, and tweeps didn't hold back their thoughts on what they had just watched. Many of them made funny comments as others admired the beautiful show of affection on display.

AddoDensu had a lot of positive things to say about the couple as he said:

He is a nice guy...reserved and innocent whilst the lady is outspoken and has that energy. This is the perfect match. This relationship go last past German products. Those of you saying it will end in tears shame on you

YungLegacy9 made a funny comment saying:

Some people dey chop love and we are eating banku eiii this world no balance

Enyam_23 referring to a comment made by the lady, said:

“Till death do us our part nobody is leaving nobody”

kiddiebeatz said:

A break up would send her to the psychiatrist

