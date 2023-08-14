Bismark Opoku is a Ghanaian living abroad who retired from the United States of America Army because of ill-health

He said that he would easily choose America over his mother and wife if asked to make a choice between them

The young man explained that his choice is because of all the things the American government has done for him since he went to the country

A Ghanaian living abroad, Bismark Opoku said he would pick the United States of America (USA) over the two most important women in his life even if they were on their deathbeds.

Bismark said even though his mother and wife are the two most important females in his life, America comes first.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Bismark cited an example that if he had to travel to Ghana to see his mother, and that meant he would not be able to return to the US, then he would choose America over his mother.

Bismark Opoku said considering all the American government had done for him, he would always put the country first Photo credit: SVTV Africa Source: YouTube

'If they tell me that my dying mother in Ghana will only live if I come home and I am also told that if I travel to Ghana, I would not be allowed to return to the States, I won't go to Ghana. This means that if they ask me to trade my mother to come to America, I will do it."

Bismark said he had made his stance known to his wife.

"I always tell my wife that I'd choose America if they ask me to choose between her and America. Because she can remarry, but maybe I would not get the opportunity to come to America again."

Bismark's statement was in response to how America has affected his life. He said he has benefitted a lot from the US and that he puts the country first, even before family.

Bismark, who indicated that he had fallen ill a few times since he traveled to America, said the benefits he received since he got sick is worth more than choosing America over his mother or wife.

"I came back from the emergency ward yesterday. The health insurance office called me today, and I wept after I hung up. They have contracted someone to come cook, clean and wash for me. They will give me $100 weekly for food and $1400 monthly for upkeep. The government will provide me with groceries three times a week,” he disclosed.

After revealing all this, Bismark asked if his mother was in a position to help as much the American government.

Bismark Opoku served in the US Army for a while. He retired due to health issues.

