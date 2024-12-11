A group of NPP polling agents at the Ejisu constituency, have stormed the party office to demand payment of their allowance

The group claimed executives of the party have withheld their money due to the electoral defeat they suffered in the just-ended election

In a video, the polling agents vowed not to leave the constituency office until their money was paid

A group purporting to be polling agents of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ejisu constituency are demanding payment of their allowance for the work that they did on election day.

According to a lady who spoke to the media on behalf of the group, they were contracted to work as polling agents for the NPP with a promise to pay them afterwards.

However, the party executives in the Ejisu constituency have withheld their allowance, refusing to pay them because they lost the presidential election.

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady said the party executives had taken them for a ride and it was high time they demanded what was rightfully due them.

"We are here to demand our money from the party executives. They think we are fools, anytime we work for them, they cheat us of what is rightfully due us., but we don't complain because of the love we have for the NPP," she said.

Netizens react to the polling agents' demands

A video of the polling agents' interactions with the media, in which they narrated their ordeal, sparked reactions from netizens, with many teasing them.

@lantana camera said:

"If they pay you all today, what would they owe you tomorrow?"

@ProudArmyWive also said:

"My dear I was once a polling agent 2016 and 2020 NDC paid us………the polling agent work is not easy oooo."

@kukua Ocran wrote:

"U see these people defending the party are hungry more than us but party loyalty Nti they wanted to force Bawumia on us."

@NABS LODGE also wrote:

"They can't even fulfil promises they made to their people how can we trust them to fulfil promises made to the whole country."

Mahama wins presidential election

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, was declared the winner of the Saturday, December 7, 2024, presidential election.

Mr Mahama, a former president, won the elections with 6,328,397 votes representing 56.55% to defeat Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 4,657,304 votes, translating to 41.61%.

The election result was announced by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission on Monday, December 9, 2024.

