A former journalist in Ghana who is now abroad has revealed why he moved and permanently stayed in the United States of America.

Joseph Antwi Bosiako said he has worked with different various media houses at Accra and Kumasi in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he said the final media house he worked with was Crusading Guide.

Joseph said he travelled to various countries while working as a journalist in Ghana. Most often it was to accompany a senior public officer as a reporter.

"I went to Denmark one day and stayed there for about two years. When I came back I had lost my job and the economic situation was not welcoming. The money I was receiving was also too small compared to what I was making in Denmark So I decided to travel again."

"There was a programme in the US I needed to cover so I Applied for a visa and they gave it to me. After the programme, I decided not to return to Ghana, and that is how I ended up staying here," he added.

Even though Joseph is doing well financially in America, he said he would not encourage everybody to travel from Ghana.

He advised that those who are earning good salaries in Ghana should not travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

However, he said there are several opportunities in America for citizens and those who still want to enter the country.

“If you earn GH¢10,000 monthly in Ghana, don't travel abroad. However, you can travel if you are hustling so you find better opportunities. When you travel to the USA give yourself a five years grace period and you will see growth," Joseph advised.

