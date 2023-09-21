Koo Ofori is a Ghanaian man living in the United States of America (USA), with his wife and four children

He said that, unlike most men who regret allowing their partners to join them, he is happy his wife came to America with him

The happy man said he has a supportive wife who helps him and makes living in America much easier for him

A Ghanaian man living in the United States of America has told his story to show that not all women who are sent abroad by their partners are unhelpful.

Koo Ofori said his wife has helped him a lot since he took her to join him in the States.

In a TikTok video, shared by @goodmaneternity, Koo Ofori said bringing his wife to join him in Americaa has been a blessing.

Koo Ofori said his wife has been supportive since she joined him in the US

"My wife Gloria Ofori, Nana Ama from Dome has helped me a lot. I've heard people bring their partners abroad and then they start having issues but as for me my wife has helped me."

According to the man, they had two children in Ghana before he travelled to America and when his wife joined him they gave birth to two more children.

He said his house is peaceful because they both support each other when the need arises.

"In Ghana, the men take care of the women. So why do I have to ask my wife to pay part of the bills abroad? I don't ask her but she is very supportive."

He claimed that one of the reasons some marriages do not survive abroad is because the men change towards the women once they both leave Ghana.

"If you were taking care of her in Ghana, then do the same here so that there are no issues. Some men even cheat their wives from the beginning because they are not used to the system abroad. When the women later find out they will not be happy."

When a married person travels abroad some of them do not want their partners to join them because they fear their spouse joining them will cause problems for them.

