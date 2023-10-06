In 2020, one of the weddings that was the talk of the town was that of the first daughter of Dr Ofori Sarpong with the hashtag #Ciri2020

The couple have so far given birth to two children even though the gender and when they were birthed isn't public knowledge yet

Cindy's father expects the couple to have four more children in replacement of his daughter, who was taken away for marriage

The first daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and her husband have brought forth two children since they got married in October 2020.

This was revealed by Dr Ofori Sarpong when he gave his second daughter Mandy’s hand in marriage to a gentleman.

The Global President of Odadee said he expects his in-laws to replace his daughter they are taking away with at least six more.

Dr Ofori Sarpong said he is expecting the couple to give him four more grandchildren Photo credit: @ciri_2020_ (Instagram) and @afrocultureevents (TikTok)

In a video shared by @afrocultureevents Dr Ofori Sarpong gave them an example: his first daughter Cindy had birthed two children, and he is expecting four more from her.

“My first daughter who got married has given birth to two. It is left with four more. So I am handing over my daughter to you. But remember I am not selling her. But in Akan we say, ‘no one sells to suffer’. So, as I give you my daughter you must bring about six more to replace her.”

It is unknown when Cindy gave birth or what gender she brought forth. But it was obvious that Dr Ofori Sarpong is a proud grandfather.

Cindy got married to Richard Peprah in a plush ceremony in October 2020. During their ceremony, the hashtag #CIRI2020 trended for days.

Watch the video below:

Kency 2020 welcomes adorable twin girls

Earlier, Kennedy Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, and his wife, Tracy, welcomed twin girls.

Sources say that Tracy had the babies abroad.

This surprised many because the couple did not share any pregnancy photos on social media as others do.

Rich cultural display at Mandy's traditional marriage

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Mandy Ofori Sarpong and her partner held their traditional marriage on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Present at the ceremony were Ghanaian society's wealthy and affluent people.

There was also a rich display of culture at the event of the daughter of Ghanaian millionaire Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

