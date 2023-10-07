Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy and her fiance, George Locher, have tied the knot in a lavish wedding

Mandy and George's wedding ceremony was held on Saturday, October 7, 2023, two days after their marriage ceremony

First videos from the wedding have emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes at the ceremony

Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the second daughter of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong, has completed her marriage ceremony with a white wedding.

Mandy and her partner, George Locher, were joined in holy matrimony on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the North Kneshie Presbyterian Church.

The first videos from the white wedding emerged online, showing many beautiful scenes from the lavish ceremony.

Mandy Ofori Sarpong's white wedding is underway Photo source: @afrocultureevents, @kwakuzee

One of the videos showed the couple at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Mandy looked stunning in her white gown. George matched her looks with a white suit.

The two stood beside a black Rolls Royce, one of the many luxury cars owned by Mandy's father. After sharing a kiss, the groom moved his bride to the other side of the car and ushered her into the backseat.

The couple were later spotted at the church hall for the wedding service. They got up and participated in the praises and worship session.

Another video showed Mandy's parents seated with Osei Kwame Despite and his wife, Awura Ama, in the church.

Videos of Despite, Ken Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama at wedding of Ofori Sarpong's daughter

The white wedding of the young couple comes two days after they held their traditional marriage ceremony.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Mandy's traditional wedding turned out to be a big celebration with many prominent personalities in attendance.

Among the rich and famous people gracing the wedding of Mandy, who is a lawyer by profession, is her father's associate, Osei Kwame Despite. Other members of the East Legon Executive Club joined the businessman.

Also present were NPP flagbearer aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

The videos also impressed many social media users by what they described as the good looks of the groom in his colourful kente outfit and showered praises on him.

