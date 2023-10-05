Mandy Ofori Sarpong, the daughter of Ghanaian millionaire Ernest Ofori Sarpong, tied the knot on October 5, 2023

There was a rich display of culture and wealth at the traditional wedding ceremony

YEN.com.gh has gathered videos from social media about how the event went

Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter, Mandy Ofori Sarpong, was engaged to her partner on Thursday, October 5, 2023, in a plush traditional ceremony.

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter weds in lavish traditional ceremony. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's daughter weds

The arrival of the friends of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Many of the friends of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Dr Osei Kwame Despite from the East Legon Executive Club arrived in style.

They wrapped themselves in various Kente designs as they walked to the event grounds as a group.

Video of the arrival of Osei Kwame Despite's friends from the East Legon Executive Club.

Video of traditional music band singing local songs while singing and drumming.

The decor of the venue

There was a splash of green in the decor of the venue, and the table meant for guests at the ceremony.

The ceiling of the white-clothed canopy was designed with white patterns and green artificial plants. Chandeliers on the ceiling added a significant touch to the beauty of the venue.

Video of the decor of the table of the guests and the venue.

Guests present at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Many guests were seated at the and were clad in white in their gorgeous outfits.

Video of guests seated at the event.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's son marries in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Michael Kwesi Ofori, the son of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

He got married to a beauty entrepreneur, Ruth Ofori Acheampong, a lady related to former Health Minister Dr Richard Anane.

The wedding took place in Kumasi on September 23, 2023, and YEN.com.gh compiled videos and pictures from the wedding ceremony.

