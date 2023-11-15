A video of how a young lady announced her return to Ghana from the UK has gone viral

She shared a video of how her family relatives reacted on seeing her for the first time in many years

Many people who reacted to the video expressed delight on how well her family relatives received her

An adorable video of the nice family reunion between a Ghanaian lady and her family relatives has many left people in awe.

The young lady @thatgirlcalledlois who had been away from her family for four years because she travelled to the UK to study shared a video showing her arrival in the country and the reaction of her family members.

Ghanaian lady surprises relatives as she returns home announced Photo credit: @thatgirlcalledlois/TikTok

Source: TikTok

It was a feeling of shock and excitement for her younger sister and mother who first saw her and were taken aback by the thought that she was had retuned home.

The video showed the reaction of her cousins and aunty who expressed astonishment and joy upon seeing the lady in person as they gave her a warm welcome.

The 1 minute 54 second video was captioned;

"Surprised my family after 4 years of my PhD as an international student. This was fun, considering i spoke to some the morning before my flight".

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video reacted to the surprise return of the lady

Abena Acheampong indicate:

This is going to be me one day

OFORI AMOS reacted:

I tap into this blessing in Jesus name

Braa madji replied:

I'm writing an application to join this family

kojo stated:

I can’t stop watching it. I have watched it several times

Mz Aning indicated:

Am crying n laughin at the same time is emotional

Khujo added:

This is one reason why abroad is hard for some of us. Family.

Source: YEN.com.gh