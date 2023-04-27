A 60-year-old woman had the surprise of her life when the son she had not seen in years showed up unexpectedly

The young man, who is said to have been overseas for years, surprised his mother on her 60th birthday

A video of the woman screaming and jumping has been making waves online and receiving numerous reactions

A young man pulled a great surprise on his mother that got her screaming and jumping. After spending several years abroad and not meeting her, he suddenly appeared unannounced.

In a video trending on Ghana TikTok, the gentleman arranged the surprise quite impressively, as it happened on the exact day of his mother's 60th birthday.

He entered the room where the birthday celebrant was while her back was facing the door and softly tapped her on the shoulder. She turned, only to see her son.

Man comes from abroad for mom's 60th birthday Photo credit: @danix_aurelia

Source: TikTok

Her eyes popped instantly at the shock of the sight, and she ran away to the other end of the hall, jumping. The woman then came back and hugged the young man tightly while screaming the whole time.

Reactions to video of man abroad surprising mom on her 60th Birthday

Below are some of the numerous comments that trailed the video making waves online.

MidasCustoms said:

Lucky him...i dont have such a mother.Sad to say not all mothers are this lovin.☹️

lou mentioned:

OMG i so luv this watching it everytime even post it on my whatsapp status

user3438566123849 indicated:

How i wish mine i was still alive keep it up thats YOUR BLESSINGS THAT LAUGHTER HAPPINESS YO SEE YOU

jackie stated:

My first born son standing in my. Same happen to me april 19 on my 60 th Birthday best feeling me and all 5 my adult children gave me surprise party

Watch the video below:

