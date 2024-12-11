President-elect John Mahama has described the recent attacks on state institutions and installations as regrettable

He said the actions are criminal and has urged the youth to redirect their frustrations towards rebuilding the country

He also called on the outgoing government and state security agencies to quickly handle the situation before it could escalate

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has condemned the recent attacks on state offices and installations nationwide.

He said the recent spike in violence and attacks post-election are regrettable and has appealed to the persons involved not to vent their frustrations and anger through criminal ventures.

President-elect John Mahama says those looting state institutions should calm down and direct their energy towards rebuilding Ghana.

He noted that rather than attacking state institutions, Ghanaians should direct their energies into the positive enterprise of resetting and rebuilding the nation.

He noted that the transition period following the 2024 presidential election had created a sense of a power vacuum, allowing people to be easily compelled to act in their parochial interest instead of the national interest.

Mahama added that the transition of leadership should be seen as a moment of hope, unity and opportunity for the nation.

He also urged the rampaging youth to stop their marauding immediately and remain calm, avoiding actions that could harm state institutions and democracy.

“We have fought hard for change, and now is the time to demonstrate our commitment to building the Ghana we want through unity and understanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahama called on the incumbent government, President Nana Akufo-Addo, and state security agencies to curb the ongoing lawlessness.

Looting at Akomadan leads to deaths and injuries

Meanwhile, two people have died during a suspected looting incident at Akomadan in the Offinso North constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred when persons believed to be NDC sympathisers stormed a cocopa warehouse in Akomadan to loot bags of fertilisers the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area had bought to distribute to his supporters.

The alleged NDC youth claimed their party was now in charge and attempted to take away the bags of fertiliser, but faced resistance from a section of the town's youth, resulting in a violent clash.

Outgoing MP's office ransacked

YEN.com.gh also reported that the outgoing Ablekuma West MP is now under police protection after unidentified men ransacked her constituency office.

However, many netizens have claimed that Ursula Owusu-Ekuful planned the supposed incident herself, as the same happened to her back in 2008.

