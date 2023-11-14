A video of the late Raphael Dwamena and his wife has popped up on the internet

The video captured the moment the late footballer was apparently singing for his wife

Many people who saw the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family

Many Ghanaians have been thrown into a state of sadness after video of the late Raphael Dwamena and his wife at a public event popped up the internet.

The emotional video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the former Levante UD player apparently singing a gospel song for his pretty wife in the full glare of the seated audience.

The video surfaced after



At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 300 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians console the grieving family

Many people who watched the video expressed their condolences to the grieving family on their loss.

user3038142087578 indicated:

he used his rest of life to praise God am very happy that he has gone to the promised land he is eating and praising with angles now glory be to God

prissie66 stated:

can't judge this player, we all have dreams, nothing hurts like being told to stop what you love at early age, until you gets to his, R.I.P

user185798089234 commented:

is not easy I also lost my husband on 7th March so I know how it's feels

Doris Mensah reacted:

my condolences to the family a esspecial her wife

user3163371563796lizzy replied:

May his humble soul rest in perfect peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family especially the wife

Video of Raphael Dwamena preaching trends

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video showing Raphael Dwamena preaching has left Ghanaians and football lovers sad.

The video which @joelbortey shared on X showed the former Levante UD player in a sober mood preaching about salvation.

He quoted the bible verse James 4:14 where he talked about the futility of life and the need for everyone to work out his or her salvation.

