A Ghanaian woman was overcome with joy after her son who lives abroad showed up at her workplace

The woman who laughed and gave her son a tight embrace revealed that she was not expecting to see him

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young man for bringing joy to her mother

A young Ghanaian man who lives abroad pulled a pleasant surprise on his mother after he returned to the country without informing her about it.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok showed the moment the young man @nanaboachie apparently after arriving in Ghana showed up at his mother's workplace.

Ghanaian mother happy to see son return from abroad Photo credit: @nanaboachie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

His mother, a health care practitioner who was obviously not expecting to see her son screamed in joy as she stepped out of a ward only to see him standing in front of her.

She hurriedly embraced him after which she admitted that she was surprised by what he had done.

The video of the emotional reunion had gathered over 1000 likes and 80 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below

Netizens react to the young man's surprise return

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the video commended the young man for bring joy to her mother

kakyirakiki indicated:

I know ur mum...a very kind woman at abuakwa makroo clinic

Glojim indicated:

This is what I will do to my son,if I travel but I’m still here in Ghana it is well

Abena Daughter of Grace reacted:

Supriseeeeeeee this is what I will do to my mama

Adepa Bella wrote:

God continue to bless u mummy da dis happiness never fade in ur life

pomaa316 added:

this was the feeling when my uncle came last week

Man returns abroad to surprise mum on her birthday

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young man stunned his mother after he suddenly appeared unannounced at her birthday

In a video trending on TikTok, the gentleman arranged the surprise quite impressively, as it happened on the exact day of his mother's 60th birthday.

He entered the room where the birthday celebrant was while her back was facing the door and softly tapped her on the shoulder.

Her eyes popped instantly as she hugged the her son tightly while screaming the whole time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh