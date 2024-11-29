A young man, Gabriel Antwi, has gone viral after paying a glowing tribute to his late wife, Mercy Osaah

The 25-year-old Osaah passed away in August due to complications which arose after she delivered their child

In a video, Antwi shared the story of the deceased and their love journey, leaving social media users emotional

A young widower, Gabriel Antwi, got emotions high as he paid tribute to his late wife at a funeral at Old Tafo in Kumasi.

In his emotional tribute that has captured the attention of many, a young widower has shared the poignant story of his late wife, Mercy Osaah Yaa's life and the love they shared before her untimely passing.

Young widow, Gabriel Antwi, pays emotional tribute to his 25-year-old wife, Mercy Osaah.

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a video circulated on social media, the widower, dressed in black mourning cloth and surrounded by a group of people, shared that their journey began in school, where they first met and formed a connection that would lead to marriage.

After careful planning and family consultations, they officially started their marital journey on October 6, 2023, following a slight postponement due to Mercy's father's unexpected death earlier that year.

Describing his wife as a talented fashion designer, the grieving husband remembered Mercy as a creative individual who crafted her clothing and designed outfits for her friends.

Beyond her professional skills, he emphasized her compassion, highlighting her support for differently-abled individuals in their community.

See the video of the man's tribute below:

An earlier Facebook post by the bereaved husband indicated that his wife passed away in August 16, 2024, after childbirth complications, which lasted for 39 days.

Tribute gets netizens emotional

mz__beeeee said:

"He is the strongest man I know eiii. Most husbands cannot read their wives' tributes."

ayey_i said:

"Hmmm God knows best 😢 May her soul rest in Peace 🙏 ❤️."

mizz_gyewah said:

"He's strong 😢😢😢😢😢may God strengthen him."

bernice_2588 said:

"The lady is a friend to my friend 😢😢😢…. A very sad story."

