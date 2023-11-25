The social media philanthropists Twins Diaries appealed for financial aid for an allegedly mentally impaired mum of twins

They shared heartfelt photos of the woman and her babies in a run-down room, emphasising the family's severe predicament

Some netizens have subsequently asked how they can donate, while others praised the Twins Diaries team

Esther Duah, an allegedly mentally challenged Ghanaian mum of twins in Ghana's Ashanti Region, needs urgent help to ease her heartbreaking predicament.

The appeal for assistance comes after she was found with the babies in a shabby structure.

Mentally challenged mum of twins needs help. Photo credit: twinsdiaries_official.

Source: Instagram

The social media influencers and philanthropists Twins Diaries shared details to call for support. A subsequent update indicated that Esther is now under childbirth control (family planning) for five years.

''You can still support or send your donations to +233556392016 (Patrick Mensah),'' portions of the caption said on Instagram.

Read the post below:

See how people reacted on social media

While some non-Ghana residents requested how they could help, others hailed the philanthropists for their commitment towards helping humanity. Others also slammed men.

Bridgetpinklipz wrote:

Hmm, some men err .

Ekua.deborah.1 indicated:

Some men are wicked; why do you put such a person in this situation.

G33_pinklee asked:

How can we send money from Nigeria?

Queeneshun1 commented:

Well done.

Omgitzsuzie indicated:

The babies look great and healthy, but Mama looks like she may need some fluids and vitamins! Despite her challenges, it seems she’s doing a fantastic job being a mommy to her babies!! I hope she gets the help/aid for her to become healthier and have an excellent quality of life!

Stellathe_star77 indicated:

No amount is small.

Couple of quadruplets receives over GH¢20k

Separately, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple of quadruplets (two males and two females) received financial support thanks to famous philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

It comes after the philanthropist took to her socials to solicit help for the couple after the pair welcomed the preterm quads.

Etwereso helps visually impaired mum

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region expressed their immense gratitude.

