DWP Academy dancers Endurance Grand and King Nature have generated a massive buzz about their relationship

The two professional dancers captured heartfelt moments of bonding as they undertook a dressing-up challenge

The footage in which the pair appears half-naked and extremely touchy had many online users dragging them

DWP Academy dancers Endurance Grand and King Nature looked as loved-up as ever when they captured sweet moments on video that have sparked massive reactions.

King Nature shared their sweet moment where he could be seen wiping something off his fellow dancer's nose on X (Twitter).

DWP Academy dancers Endurance Grand and King Nature cause stir with loved-up video. Photo credit: @kingnature.

The professional dance group DWP Academy has come under the spotlight over videos showing heartfelt moments between their female and male dancers.

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Championrolie and Afronita sparked dating rumours over a romantic clip in which they were spotted in loved-up moments.

In the video about Endurance Grand and King Nature, the pair embarks on a challenge about who could finish dressing up first. The pair were visibly touchy as they embraced each other half-naked.

Watch the video here.

See how peeps reacted to the video of the two professional dancers

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the sweet comments under the post, where many harshly dragged the pair.

@Gudboy_Myles indicated:

What did I just waste my data bundle on .

@wop3asem wrote:

Herh but Twitter .

@iam_RealAsahd commented:

Nice drip.

@monney_ama indicated:

Cringy.

@paulaammabroni indicated:

I looooove your outfits! Very Ghanaian!

@AngiePosh5 said:

I’m still wondering why you guys dress in front of the camera.

@Xzonegh2 indicated:

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

@_StephenLarh asked:

Another lovers on Twitter?

@GazaKrane said:

Congratulations.

