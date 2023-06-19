A Ghanaian widow living with a disability has received keys to her own home thanks to Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa

Beatrice and her 13-year-old daughter had been living on the kindness of a man who preyed on the girl's innocence

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa revealed in an interview with YEN.com.gh that the struggling mother was also provided with a mini-shop

A physically challenged Ghanaian widow, identified only as Beatrice, has received keys to her own house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

Physically challenged woman gets new house and mini-shop thanks to Etwereso Hemaa. Photo credit: Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman.

She reiterated that Beatrice and her teenage daughter lived on the benevolence of a man who took advantage of the 13-year-old girl.

''She's a crippled widow who lost her son recently, and her 13-year-old daughter was raped by a so-called good Samaritan feeding them daily,'' she told YEN.com.gh.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa further mentioned that she had to solicit support to build a house for the struggling woman.

''It's a newly built self-contained house. [She also received] a mini provisions shop and a new wheelchair,'' Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa added.

The philanthropist, who shared photos with YEN.com.gh, posted a video of the moment Beatrice broke down in tears when she received the keys to the house and the shop.

Since posting the video of the widow on Facebook, people have reacted emotionally.

Netizens emotional over the kind deed

Many praised Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa in the comments section.

My journey with Autism posted:

Beautiful. God richly bless you.

Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa replied:

My journey with Autism, thank you, mummy.

Naana Donkor Arthur - NDA commented:

God bless you, love.

MR JERRY GH posted:

May God continue to bless you, OHEMAA.

Roland Armooh commented:

Etwereso Hemaa is an excellent asset to society. What you have done is amazing, and God bless you so much. Ohemaa, May you live long to enjoy the fruits of your labour. I don't know how to describe Nana Hemaa. These are the type of people that the Ghana government needs to award. People like her are the ones that need to occupy positions in the gender affairs ministry. Indeed Etwereso Hemaa, you are chosen to help build a nation.

Miriam Davies posted:

Nana Hemaa. God bless you and your unborn generations for your excellent work.

Kukua Adepa said:

You're just a beautiful soul.

Angel Kwame Edu commented:

Such great and kind person we are looking for, Nana Hemaa. May the Almighty God continue to protect and bless you; indeed, you are a queen mother.

Etwereso helps visually impaired mum of triplets

Still on the philanthropist, YEN.com.gh reported that a visually impaired Ghanaian mum of triplets received donor support with the help of Ghanaian philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The mother, who was in need, and the children's father received electronics, food, over GH¢10,000 in cash, and other significant items to help them care for the infants.

The couple, who rely primarily on the kindness of strangers to get by in Ayaa Mataka in Ghana's Ashanti Region, expressed their immense gratitude.

Source: YEN.com.gh