Celestine Donkor has celebrated her daughter after it was revealed that she had passed the BECE

She shared a video of her daughter's happy moment and prayed for other JHS graduates who sat for the 2023 BECE

Many people who reacted to the news commended the young girl on passing the exam

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has taken to social media to announce that her daughter has passed the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with flying colours.

Taken to TikTok, the Agbebolo hit maker shared a video showing the happy moment of her daughter Eyram.

Celestine Donkor celebrates her daughter over BECE success Photo credit: @celestinedonkormusic/TikTok

She expressed delight although she was not in Ghana during the time the BECE candidates were writing the exam, her daughter was not affected by her absence and took her studies serious.

"Congratulations to my girl #Eyram for coming out of BECE exams with flying colors. I had to be away out of Ghana for ministry duties while you were writing. I'm glad you maintained focus and didn't joke with learning. Well done girl!

The musician also congratulated all JHS graduates and prayed that they get their first choice school.

"And a huge congratulations to all BECE CANDIDATES out there. May you get your 1st choice of school without STRESS in Jesus name"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 7000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Eyram

Many people who saw the video showered praises on the young girl for excelling in the exam.

Karen Moffat stated:

So far as she went to crown and glory she’ll never fail love my Alma mata for that

Ekuahyeboah17 commented:

She’s indeed your daughter the resemblance thou we thank God for a successful results

delightsarahlive added:

Congratulations to you sweetheart We thank God for your life that God kept you and my prayer is that you’ll always soar higher amen

Royal Resh indicated:

Congrats girl. More work ahead, just stay focus and with same grace, you'll make it with ease

9-year-old excels in BECE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a nine year-old Convenant Emorsamey-Lucas Diam is trending after his result when viral.

The Universal Preparatory School graduate sat for the 2023 BECE and excelled as he got six ones.

Congratulatory message have thronged in for Convenant for his achievement.

