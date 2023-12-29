Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's brother, Afra the voice, reveals her children were informed of her record-breaking singing marathon quest beforehand

He notes their familiarity with their mother's goal-oriented nature and her previous projects and their pride in her

The children have been actively engaged in watching and supporting Asantewaa throughout the event

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's brother has revealed her children's reaction while she was on a quest to become the record holder for the longest singing marathon held by an individual.

Her brother Afra the voice, said in an interview that Asantewaa's children were informed of their mother's quest even before it started.

He added that they know their mother to be goal-oriented and had seen her undertake several projects with strength and grace.

Afua Asantewaa's children supported her from home as she attempted breaking a Guinness World Record Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon Source: TikTok/Instagram

Source: UGC

Afra the voice, further stated that the children have not slept since their mother started the challenge.

“The kids already know what their mother is into. From the beginning of this event, they barely sleep. The TV is on 24/7; they are there watching their mother and seeing her sing. They sing with her. They are ok, they are not worried, and they understand what their mother is doing.”

He added that the children believe their mother has done a great job and deserves all the praise she is receiving.

Afua's Loyal Hubby Stands Alone In Early Hours To Support Her World Record Singing Marathon Attempt

In another story, Afua Asantewa's husband has steadfastly supported her world record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual since December 24, 2023.

Regardless of crowd size, he stood by her side, holding a placard with encouraging words.

The couple's dedication to each other garnered praise, while Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon showcased her talent and style, as well as highlighted by her chic African print dresses.

Afua Asantewaa: Guinness Record Singathon Star And Daughter Dance, Video Warms Hearts

Meanwhile, a heartwarming throwback video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian singathon star, dancing with her young daughter recently went viral, charming online viewers.

The video captures the joyful dance routine of a younger-looking Asantewaa and her mini-me daughter, highlighting their strong bond.

As Asantewaa gains prominence for her Guinness World Record singathon attempt, this glimpse into her role as a doting mother has endeared her to fans.

Source: YEN.com.gh