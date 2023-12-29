Afua Asantewaa's medical team has explained the reasons why they had to end the sing-a-thon after 126 hours

According to the team, even though Asantewaa was willing to continue, they prioritised her health

Speaking in an interview, the medical team revealed that they had observed signSeewhy Afua Asantes that Asantewaa's body was caving in from sleep deprivation

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the Ghanaian lady seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon has ended her attempt

Afua Asantewaa, a media personality and events organiser, set out on Sunday, December 24, 2023, to break the sing-a-thon record currently held by India's Sunil Waghmare.

Waghmare's record was set in Nagpur in India, with him singing from March 3-7 in 2012, but was surpassed by the Ghanaian on Thursday morning.

Asantewaa ended sing-a-thon at 126 hours, 52 minutes

Asantewaa concluded her sing-a-thon on Friday, December 29, 2023, after doing 126 hours, 52 minutes of singing over five days. While she wanted to do more, her medical team pulled the brakes on her.

According to the team's leading medical doctor, Dr Grace Buckman, Asantewaa's lack of sleep over the five days had affected her health so they had to stop her.

In a later interview with Joy Prime TV, the medical team led by Dr Buckman indicated that the sleep deprivation led to stress, which affected the body systems.

"The body has undergone a lot of stress from sleep deprivation. Every system of the body is affected, right from the brain to other systems.

"At a point we started observing some of the symptons that we actually expected...as you could see there were points where she was not able to go on singing, periods witohout much activity and even with the singing there were challenges," the doctors said.

