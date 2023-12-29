Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has remarkably exceeded her target of singing for 120 hours on her sing-a-thon attempt

Among her tall set list of songs performed include a few from the late Ebony Reigns catalogue

The late superstar's dad has weighed in on the impact of her daughter's songs on Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian media personality and events planner, Afua ASantewaa Aduonum has currently become the centre of attraction in Ghana as her Guinness World record attempt continues to receive talkability from netizens.

Today, Afua drew the curtain on her sing-a-thon attempt having sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes, reaching her contracted target and achieving a new personal best.

Among the scores of people who have congratulated her so far is Mr Kwarteng, the late Ebony's father who has made some very profound statements about Afua Asantewaa's attempt.

Ebony's father narrates how her daughter inspired Afua's sing-a-thon Photo Source: Instagram/Ebonyreigns, Twitter/EfiadaHemaa

Source: Instagram

Ebony's dad credits Afua's resilience to her daughter's songs

In an interview hosted by Fiifi Pratt, Mr Kwarteng established Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is a huge fan of her late daughter, Ebony Reigns who tragically lost her life in 2018.

The father referenced a recent media appearance by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum where she wept as she confessed her love for Ebony Reigns and how the late singer used to inspire her.

According to Mr Kwarteng, Ebony's effect on Afua Asantewaa came to bear during her attempt.

"Anytime she raises Ebony's songs, no matter how exhausted she is, you'll realise her energy rising. Nana Hemaa is in there to support the cause."

The late Ebony's Reigns dad says this re-affirms her belief that her daughter's legacy will outlive her generation.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter sends message to her mum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's daughter as she weighed in on her mother's attempt.

The strikingly beautiful young girl established that she takes pride in her mother's attempt as she cheered her on.

Guinness World Records acknowledges Afua Asnatewaa's Singathon attempt

In a similar story, YEN com.gh reported about Afua Asnatewaa Aduonum's historic feat as she climaxed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest Sing-a-thon by an individual.d

A few hours after Afua's attempt came to a close, Guinness World Records took to social media to comment on Afua's attempt, acknowledging her efforts and wishing her well.

Source: YEN.com.gh